Listen to this article Allu Arjun marks 14 years of marital bliss with wife Sneha Reddy in an intimate celebration x 00:00

Allu Arjun is undoubtedly the biggest Pan-India star at present, having established his dominance at the box office with the mega success of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actor enjoys a massive fan base, and with his humble demeanor, he is adored by his fans. While he is one of the biggest stars, he is also a devoted family man who cherishes quality time with his loved ones. This was evident when he was seen celebrating his anniversary with his wife, Sneha Reddy, as the couple looked adorable together.

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy’s 14th anniversary

As Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy celebrated their anniversary, they were seen cutting a cake together. Looking stunning, they radiated pure love in that moment. The team also extended their love and best wishes to the lovely couple on their 14th wedding anniversary. In 2011, Allu Arjun married Sneha in Hyderabad. The couple has two children, a son named Ayaan and a daughter Arha, who was in the Samantha Prabhu-starrer Shaakuntalam.

Allu Arjun’s work front

Shifting to Allu Arjun's work, the actor is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Pushpa 2: The Rule. Released on 5th December 2024, the sequel continues to break records at the box office, earning a whopping Rs 1,799 crore worldwide.

Milking on the massive success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, the makers released a reloaded version of the movie on 17th January 2025. The reloaded version features 20 extra minutes of exclusive new scenes. This previously unseen footage managed to attract even more audiences to theaters. The reloaded version of the drama is expected to generate even higher collections in the next few weeks.

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule saw Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil representing their roles from the original film as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, respectively. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar has penned the script for the sequel.

Allu will next be seen in Atlee’s untitled film which will also feature Janhvi Kapoor. The two-hero saga will reportedly be made on a mega scale with a staggering budget of over Rs 600 crores. It will feature an ensemble cast.