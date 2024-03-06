'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun completed 13 years of marriage with Allu Sneha Reddy today. He took to social media to wish his wife

Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy

Listen to this article Allu Arjun completes 13 years of marriage with Allu Sneha Reddy, check his wish for his wife x 00:00

National Award Winner Allu Arjun is undeniably one of the most celebrated superstars in Indian cinema today. Also known as the icon star, the superstar has established a distinctive identity of him on a global level. He has made significant contributions to the entertainment sector, starring in several blockbuster films, including 'Pushpa 1: The Rise', which achieved historical success. Allu Arjun was announced as the National Award Winner for Best Male Actor for his outstanding performance in 'Pushpa 1: The Rise'.

Besides being one of the biggest stars, Allu Arjun is among those who prioritize his family, wife, and kids. The superstar and his wife Allu Sneha Reddy are celebrating their thirteenth marriage anniversary today and the 'Pushpa' actor took to his social media and wished his wife by penning a beautiful note.

ADVERTISEMENT

Allu Arjun shared the pictures of him with Allu Sneha Reddy and wrote a caption that said, "Happy Anniversary Cutie #AlluSnehaReddy"

The superstar penned down a beautiful note also which reads:

"Happy Anniversary Cutie

It's been 13 years now... I have flourished because of your company

I draw energy from your tranquility

Too many many more till the end of time"

Allu Arjun is not entirely open about his personal life, though he does tend to share details when he can on social media. Allu and Sneha are also parents to two lovely kids. Their daughter recently also made her acting debut in Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Shakunthala'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Currently, the star is geared up for his upcoming sequel to his 2021 hit ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ with the new sequel ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, which is slated to come out on August 15, 2024.

Earlier, the actor had spoken about ‘The Rule’, saying that the film plans to be bigger and more exciting than the previous outing, complete with better action scenes, story-telling, and a finale.

The Sukumar directorial is nearly finished with its filming process and is entering the post-production phase. Apart from that, the ‘Sarrainodu’ star is also planning to make his Hollywood debut at an unknown date and an unknown project.