Pushpa 2: The Rule release date out! Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer to hit the big screen on August 15, 2024

Updated on: 11 September,2023 04:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the announcement of the release date of Pushpa 2

Pic- Posters

The sequel of one of the biggest blockbusters is all set to hit the theatres on August 15, 2024. The team of Pushpa 2: The Rule has finalised the release date of the film. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles the film will hit the big screen on coming Independence Day.


Trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the announcement of the release date through his social media. While taking to his X account (formerly known as twitter) Adarsh wrote, “THE WAIT IS OVER… ‘PUSHPA 2’ ON INDEPENDENCE DAY 2024… Team #Pushpa2 finalises the release date… Will arrive in *cinemas* on [Thursday] 15 Aug 2024.”



As soon as Taran Adarsh dropped the big announcement, fans started reacting to it and showering their love. One fan wrote, “PushpaRaj Coming to Rule the Box office.” “Jawan ko koi takkar de skta h toh vo hai Pushpa,” wrote another fan.

The first part of the film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ shook the box office becoming one of the highest grosses of all time. The story of the film revolves around Pushpa, a worker, who creates enemies as he advances in the world of red sandalwood smuggling. However, when the authorities seek to shut down his illegal business, violence erupts.

Recently, on the occasion of his birthday, superstar Allu Arjun surprised his millions of fans and followers across the globe by dropping the first-ever poster of his most-awaited movie, 'Pushpa: The Rule'. Allu who played the titular role in the blockbuster action-drama pan-India movie, 'Pushpa: The Rise' in 2021, took to his official Instagram handle and shared the powerful poster of his highly-awaited next, 'Pushpa: The Rule'.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

The poster features Allu Arjun in a Goddess-like avatar. Draped in a red and blue saree and adorned with traditional gold jewellery, Allu steals the show as he strikes the signature stuck upward shoulder pose. Dipped in blue body paint from head to toe, Allu looks ferocious like Goddess Kaali as he stares on with fiery eyes. 

