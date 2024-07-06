Watch: Ambani family grooves to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Deewangi Deewangi' at Anant-Radhika's sangeet ceremony

Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani along with family danced to Shah Rukh Khan's popular song 'Deewangi Deewangi' from the film ‘Om Shanti Om’.

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant on July 12. The pre-wedding festivities have kickstarted already, with the sangeet ceremony held on Friday night. The star-studded affair witnessed a slew of Bollywood celebs and an electrifying performance by singing sensation Justin Bieber. However, what stole the show was a special performance by the entire Ambani clan.

Clad in a pink lehenga, Nita Ambani also gave a glimpse of her Bharatnatyam moves during the performance. Mukesh Ambani wore a navy blue kurta pyjama and matching jacket. Isha Ambani Piramal wore a coral Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga, while Anand wore a black sherwani. Watch the video below.

#WATCH | The Ambani family grooves to a Bollywood song at the grand finale of the family sangeet celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding Festivities. pic.twitter.com/2C74AdjCmu — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2024

Not only with their performance, Nita and Mukesh Ambani with their four grandchildren added a heart-warming touch to the gala sangeet event with their video.

The video features the couple lip-synching to the song 'Chakke Mein Chakka' from the film 'Brahmachari', starring Shammi Kapoor while driving an open-top car. Their grandchildren including Prithvi, Aadiya, Krishna, and Veda are seen playing with balloons in the car.

As part of the wedding celebrations, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani recently organised a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar.

On July 3, Ambanis hosted a spectacular Mameru ceremony- a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal uncle (mama) of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts.

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav, or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.

(With inputs from ANI)