The mystery girl is actually a digital creator and makeup artist Prachi Solanki. She shared a video of her meeting with Hardik on her Instagram, which was then reshared by paparazzi

Hardik Pandya and mystery girl

Listen to this article Amid divorce rumours, a mystery girl makes Hardik Pandya blush, fans ask, 'humme nayi bhabhi mil gayi?' x 00:00

The number one question on everyone's mind is, "Are cricketer Hardik Pandya and his model wife Nataša Stanković still together?". Divorce rumours started during the Indian Premier League 2024 when Hardik didn't post anything for Nataša's birthday. There were also reports that she deleted their wedding pictures, but the photos later reappeared, leaving many to wonder if they were ever removed in the first place.

Are Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic getting divorced?

ADVERTISEMENT

When Hardik and the Indian cricket team won the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, everyone in the country congratulated them except Nataša, which fueled the rumours even more. Now, a video of Hardik with an unknown girl has gone viral, and fans are referring to her as the "new bhabhi."

The mystery girl is actually digital creator and makeup artist Prachi Solanki. She shared a video of her meeting with Hardik on her Instagram, which was then reshared by paparazzi and fan pages. Prachi posted the clip along with a caption, “CAN SOMEBODY PINCH ME PLEASEEEEEE🥹❤️@hardikpandya93 thank you for being so warm😇.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

In the video, there was a message that read: “When I met the World Cup hero.” After shaking hands, Hardik and Prachi posed for the camera, both smiling brightly. They were also matching in polka-dot outfits, which fans found adorable. Many fans now believe that Hardik should move on with his life.

Rumours about cricketer Hardik Pandya and his model wife Nataša Stanković splitting up have been circulating since IPL 2024. At first, fans thought the couple might be pretending to split to divert attention from Hardik’s poor performance as the captain of the Mumbai Indians.

Natasa Stankovic posts new video amid team India T20 World Cup celebration:

Lately, Nataša's social media has been filled with mysterious messages and cute videos of her spending time with her son, Agastya Pandya. In her latest Instagram post, she shared a clip of herself getting glammed up. The video included a message that read: "God, fix me when I'm the problem, and protect me when I'm not ✨❤️."

She looked stunning in a white t-shirt and black trousers with her wavy hair down. More importantly, Nataša seemed happy. As expected, her comment section was flooded with theories and suggestions from various trolls.