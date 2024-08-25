Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick officially married

The actress looked stunning in her bridal gown as she walked down the aisle, while Westwick, dressed in a stylish white and black tuxedo, awaited her at the altar

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick say 'I do' in stunning Italian ceremony

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick have officially tied the knot, surrounded by close friends and family at the stunning Amalfi Coast in Italy.

The actress looked stunning in her bridal gown as she walked down the aisle, while Westwick, dressed in a stylish white and black tuxedo, awaited her at the altar. The décor, perfectly complementing Jackson’s dress, created a dreamy setting from every angle.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick are officially married, take a look:



About Amy and Ed's journey to the altar

Amy Jackson took to her Instagram feed to share pictures from their trip to Italy in a private plane. That little glimpse from their journey to Italy alone seemed quite fun-filled. In one of the pictures, Amy can be seen giving Ed a kiss as they share a seat. In another video, we see Amy's son running into the jet excited for the journey. In one of the pictures, bride-to-be Amy was seen wearing a custom earring that read 'Bride' as she sipped on a drink.

"Let's get married baby," Amy Jackson captioned the post.

Ed Westwick, best known for his role as Chuck Bass in the hit American TV series Gossip Girl, went down on one knee to propose to Jackson, who happily said yes. Amy and Ed have been dating for a while now. He proposed to her in a dreamy landscape of Gstaad in Switzerland.

Amy Jackson lived in India from 2012 to 2015 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, before later moving back to England, currently living in London. The couple had visited Indian together in 2023.

Amy was earlier in a relationship with hotelier George Panayiotou, the son of English-Cypriot businessman Andreas Panayiotou, since 2015. The pair had a son together, who was born in 2019.

Reportedly, rumours of Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick dating started in 2022. The couple made it official in 2023. Last year, in an interview with Hello Magazine, Westwick had hinted at the possibility of settling down with the Singh Is Bliing actress. “Yes! One hundred percent. I grew up in a wonderful household where my mum and dad were married. My parents loved each other fiercely right up to the end. I idolized them and their relationship. Just that kind of support,” Ed was quoted as saying.