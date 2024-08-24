The team of Border 2 announced that Varun Dhawan will join the cast of the film, a sequel to the 1997 movie that was fronted by Sunny Deol

Have you heard? Varun joins Sunny at the Border

The team of Border 2 announced that Varun Dhawan will join the cast of the film, a sequel to the 1997 movie that was fronted by Sunny Deol. Deol posted a clip featuring Dhawan’s voice on his social media account while announcing the news. “Jab dharti maa bulati hai, sab chhod kar aata hoon,” Dhawan says in the video. The post revealed that the film is scheduled for release during the 2026 Republic Day weekend. This will be Dhawan’s first war drama. mid-day had previously reported that Ayushmann Khurrana had agreed to play a soldier in the film. However, he backed out citing creative issues. It was stated that Khurrana felt unsure of his positioning in an ensemble led by Deol. The makers were said to have been keen to get Diljit Dosanjh onboard. “Nothing is confirmed yet. But, Diljit was approached by the makers. It will be a treat to see Diljit and Sunny together on screen, given their strong audience base in north India,” a source had said. The original film had also featured Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, and Akshaye Khanna. While Deol’s last film, Gadar 2, broke several box-office records, Dhawan will be seen in Bawaal and will feature in Baby John.

Food for thought

Farah Khan poked fun at Shilpa Shetty Kundra while sharing details of what transpired during a flight that they took together. Sharing a video that sees Shetty seemingly intimidating Khan each time she prepares to have a drink or consume something during the journey, the director wrote, “Never sit with Shilpa Shetty on a flight. You won’t get to eat anything, and you still won’t look like she does.” Someone should tell Khan that Shetty should only be accompanied on Sundays, when she enjoys her “Sunday binge” sessions.

Wedding bells rings

British actor Amy Jackson married her partner Ed Westwick. Yesterday, Westwick took to social media to share pictures of them. He wrote in the caption, “You’re going to need to change your IG handle, Amy Jackson. We did a little chilled pizza and pasta night to welcome our family and the wedding party. The temperature is perfect.” Earlier, in March, they shared pictures from their engagement dinner party. Jackson and Westwick began dating in 2022.

Childhood memories

On receiving an edition of Secret Seven, written by Enid Blyton, actor Manushi Chhillar revealed that the English children’s writer has been a big part of her childhood. Taking to social media, she wrote, “Some memories are worth reliving. Enid Blyton was such a big part of my childhood. Hands down, [this is] the most meaningful gift I’ve received lately.”

SRK, Karan take to the mic

In what may be termed a big move to grab eyeballs, the organisers of an awards show have roped in old friends and colleagues Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar to host the event. The actor-director duo has often entertained viewers during chat shows and their screen outings, and is expected to bank on their camaraderie to humour audiences. The event that will take place from September 27 to 29 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, will also feature performances, including one by Shahid Kapoor. Khan said in a statement, “IIFA is a celebration of Indian cinema that resonates across the globe, and being a part of its journey over the years has been amazing. I look forward to bringing the energy, passion, and grandeur to life once again as we gear up for an unforgettable celebration of Indian cinema this September.” Johar announced his return as host of the 24th edition and said, “My father was a significant member of IIFA’s advisory board in its early years, contributing to its mission of celebrating Indian cinema.”

Haters gonna hate?

Arshad Warsi got a taste of the bitter pill that social media trolling is for his comments on Prabhas. After stating that the south superstar looked like a “joker” in his last release, Kalki 2898 AD, Warsi was criticised by several actors, including Nani. Although he hasn’t responded to the backlash yet, he has disabled comments on certain social media posts, including one of a picture of his family. Warsi is often known for being vocal about his opinions during interviews. In the concerned podcast, he praised Amitabh Bachchan for his work in the same film.

In support

Breaking its silence on the sensational Justice Hema Committee report on the sexual exploitation of women in the Malayalam film industry, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) said it welcomed the findings and sought implementation of its recommendations. General secretary and popular actor Siddique said, “This report is not against AMMA. We want the recommendations to be implemented. We have never opposed the release. All should understand a majority of the women actors are our members and when the recommendations are implemented, our own members will be the beneficiaries.” Actor Nani called the report alarming.