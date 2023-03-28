Rahul Khanna drops unseen childhood picture with Akshaye Khanna on his birthday

Akshaye Khanna and Rahul Khanna are children of veteran actor Vinod Khanna. Akshaye Khanna stared his film career in 1997 with the film 'Himalay Putra'

Akshaye Khanna and Rahul Khanna

Actor Akshaye Khanna turns a year older today. While the actor is not on social media and lives quite a private life, his brother actor Rahul Khanna gave a glimpse into their childhood on Akshaye's birthday.

Rahul Khanna took to his Instagram handle to share a childhood pictrue iwth his brother to wish him on his birtdhay. In the black and white picture shared by Rahul, the Khanna brothers can be seen posing with wide smile facing the camera. "O brother, another birthday"

Reacting to the picture, actor Kunal Kapoor wrote, " So cute"

Commenting on the post, Tara Sharma wrote, "Adorable pic. Happy Birthday Akshaye! (who will not be reading these given elusive to social media so big bro R I think your birthday presee is going to be relaying all the b'day wishes haaha!)"

Farhan Akhtar dropped two heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Khanna (@mrkhanna)



Tara Sharma also took to her Instagram handle to treat fans with a throwback picture with Akshaye Khanna. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "A v #happybirthday #akshayekhanna !Lotsof good wishes and love from us all.. Haaha #flashback pic of some of us #chuddybuddies @nixongupta @neha_raintree @karran_deviant_force_records #staysafe PS as you are not on social media tagging big bro instead @mrkhanna#staysafe"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tara Sharma Saluja (@tarasharmasaluja)

Akshaye Khanna and Rahul Khanna are children of veteran actor Vinod Khanna. Akshaye Khanna stared his film career in 1997 with the film 'Himalay Putra'. The film also starred his father Vinod Khanna, Hema Malini, and Johnny Lever. In the same year, he was also seen in the hit film 'Border' and received critical acclaim for his performance in the film.

Akshaye Khanna has delivered some amazing performance in films like 'Dil Chahta Hai', '36 China Town', 'Race', 'Hulchul', and many more. He was last seen in the film 'Drishyam 2' where he essayed the role of a cop.

Watch: Birthday Special: Akshaye Khanna's Journey from Childhood to Debut Film Himalay Putra