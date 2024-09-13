Costanza Giaconi, who planned Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick's wedding, speaks exclusively to mid-day.com about managing a celebrity affair that includes personalised touches and a whole lot of privacy

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick, Costanza Giaconi Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Personalised cocktails to welcome letters, Amy Jackson-Ed Westwick's wedding planner Costanza Giaconi shares details from their big day x 00:00

Actors Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick said 'I Do' in a dreamy Italian wedding last month. This high-profile extravaganza was brought to life by Florence-based wedding planner Costanza Giaconi, the founder, director, and partner for European operations at Resh & Co. The wedding planner speaks exclusively to mid-day.com about managing a celebrity affair that includes personalised touches and a whole lot of privacy.

Planning Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick’s dreamy Italian wedding

Costanza reveals that she had a very informal chat on Zoom with Amy and Ed and immediately understood that they were very aligned in terms of vision and approach which led to her and the team being hired. She asserts that it took a rigorous amount of planning during which she got to know the couple, and states that they’re one of the most glamorous duos they’ve ever worked with.

She elaborates, “We incorporated personal touches from their life and their passions: the trees in the ceremony represented their home, as there is a tree there that is very significant for their life together; the bride personally sent us the texts to use for the invitations and the welcome letters for guests; they chose a personalised fragrance made especially for them to use in candles displayed on the reception tables; these are just a few samples of how we were able to create a wedding that talked about them.”

The floral designs needed the most amount of back and forth

Costanza explains, “From the start, we agreed on a mood board with a classic white palette and contemporary inspiration. However, we went through two to three revisions of the floral project to ensure every detail was perfect. The bride was deeply involved in the decor, and this aspect was one of the most important to her. It took several weeks to review all the proposals and finalise the perfect design.”

Quiet moments with the bride and groom

Costanza recalls her favourite moment was during the "getting ready" phase, just before the ceremony. She says, “The setup and decor were finalised, the guests were starting to arrive, and I had the chance to spend some quiet moments with the bride and groom. They were filled with excitement and anticipation, eagerly waiting to walk down the aisle. It’s always a touching moment, as you can truly feel their emotions and love building up, ready to be fully expressed during the ceremony!”

The biggest challenge at Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick’s wedding

Costanza and her team always work in big productions so every event they handle has challenging logistics and expectations. However, with celebrities, the additional challenge is privacy and for that, they often have Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDA) and also security services during events. Besides that, they have a no-post policy, hence anyone is forbidden to post any image or video of the event.

Coming to the challenges on Amy and Ed’s big day, she says, “The logistics for the guests was very challenging as we had 200 guests in 4 different hotels in Amalfi coast and we had to organize all transfers. While 2 events were on the Amalfi Coast, the main wedding event was held in a Castle in Cilento Valley, 1 hour and 15 from the hotels. We were very worried about any complaints from the guests as it’s a long drive with a van, so we agreed with all drivers to play an Italian playlist and to have personalised bottles of Aperol Spritz to help guests to keep the right vibe for the celebrations.”

Amy Jackson made her relationship with 'Gossip Girl' actor Ed Westwick Instagram official in 2022. She has a son named Andreas, from her previous relationship with George Panayiotou.