A video of Shaila Merchant performing a cute dance for her jamai raja, Anant Ambani has made it to the internet

In Pic: Anant Ambani, Shaila Merchant and Anjali Merchant

Listen to this article Watch! Radhika Merchant’s mother's special performance for 'jamai raja' Anant Ambani x 00:00

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s wedding ceremony was one big event. With celebrities becoming baraatis, businessmen and politicians shaking a leg to the beats of dhol, and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi blessing the couple in the Shubh Ashirwad ceremony, every detail from the event is making it more grand and big. Among all the glitter and glamour, we got a video that speaks of purity. It is the video of Shaila Merchant performing a cute dance for her jamai raja, Anant Ambani.

The video circulating on social media shows Anant Ambani's mother-in-law performing a cute dance to the song ‘Jamai Raja Ram Mila,’ and it has to be the cutest thing on the internet right now. In the video from the wedding day, we can see Anant Ambani, the groom, standing on the mandap as his mother-in-law dances for him. In the clip, Shaila Merchant is accompanied by her elder daughter, Anjali Merchant.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aks (@mera_aks2020)

About Anant and Radhika's Wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony took place at Jio World Convention Centre with guests and family members in attendance. Anant Ambani's grand baraat ceremony happened just before the pheras. The baraat was a total hit with John Cena, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan shaking a leg. Deepika Padukone, who’s expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh, skipped the baraat ceremony. For the wedding ceremony, both Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant dressed in custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfits. Rhea Kapoor, the bride’s stylist, posted about the significance of Radhika’s outfit in Gujarati tradition. The bride’s dupatta and ring featured the initials of the couple, ‘A & R.’ Later, after the pheras were concluded, Radhika changed into a beautiful Manish Malhotra lehenga for her vidai ceremony.

About Anant and Radhika's Shubh Ashirwad Ceremony

After the wedding concluded on July 12, the Ambani family hosted a Shubh Ashirwad ceremony for the couple. During the ceremony, guests from around the globe came and blessed the newlyweds. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, also attended the ceremony and gave his blessing to Anant and Radhika.