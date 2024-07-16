Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant wedding: Cafe Mysore owner blessed the newlyweds. Anant also revealed that they order food from the popular cafe every Sunday

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebration proved to be a lavish affair and was attended by the who's who of the business, political and entertainment worlds. The owner of Mumbai's popular South Indian spot, Cafe Mysore also graced the function. A video of the newlyweds rushing to meet the owner of the Cafe is doing the rounds on social media.

In the viral video, Anant is seen enthusiastically seen introducing the owner of Cafe Mysore, Shanteri Nayak. He is seen calling Radhika to meet her. Radhika tells Nayak that they eat the cafe's food every Sunday at their house. Anant is also seen expressing gratitude to her for her services. The cafe is located in Matunga area of Mumbai.

Anant, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.Shubh Aashirvaad followed the event on July 13 with a grand reception on July 14. The Ambani family also hosted a reception for the media and Reliance employees on July 15.Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the Shubh Aashirvaad ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. They touched his feet as he gave the newlyweds his blessings.

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The ceremony, attended by a star-studded guest list from Bollywood, business, and politics, featured luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh, among others.The UK's former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, the UK's Ambassador to India Alex Ellis, and the US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti graced the occasion, among many others.

Joining Boris Johnson were other notable figures, including former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and American boxing legend Mike Tyson, both of whom were spotted arriving at a private airport in Mumbai.

American reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian were also part of the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai.

The ceremony, marked by the presence of spiritual delegates, several political dignitaries, and celebrities, showcased a blend of tradition and modernity.