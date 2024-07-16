Radhika Merchant revealed the wedding dates were strategically chosen upon the advice of their family pujari.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant with Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are officially husband and wife. After an extravagant celebration that commenced seven months ago, concluded on Monday. Anant, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre. Shubh Aashirvaad followed the event on July 13 with a grand reception on July 14.

In an interview with Vogue, Radhika revealed why these three dates were chosen for the wedding festivities. “The dates were strategically chosen from the 12th, 13th, and 14th of July upon the advice of our family pujari, who identified synchronic moments for our celebrations based on auspicious astrological alignments in both my charts as well as Anant’s. It was a meticulous process. My mother-in-law was the C.E.O. of the wedding, as I like to say. It was Nita’s commitment and vision that brought our entire celebration to life,” she said.

On July 15, the couple hosted a celebration for media persons and Reliance employees. Touted to be the world’s most expensive wedding, surpassing even the British royals, the celebrations saw a whopping amount of money shelled out to source the best food, decor, and international stars to perform at the events.

The Ambanis booked 100 private jets for their guests to fly to India from around the world for the three-day extravaganza. The invitations comprised a massive trunk with gold and silver, reportedly costing over Rs 6 lakh each. Guests were handed an 18-page dress code which led to multiple outfit changes at the venue during the ceremonies. The venue had massive installations on display, made using flowers. About 2 crore flowers were used to line the paths, decorated by a team of 500 florists. 1,000 crystal chandeliers were seen that illuminated the decor. The finest vintage champagne was served to the guests. About 37,500 food options were available cooked by 500 chefs.

The ceremony, attended by a star-studded guest list from Bollywood, business, and politics, featured luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh, among others.