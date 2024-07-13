Breaking News
Updated on: 13 July,2024 01:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding turned out to be a grand affair filled with a dash of entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Pics/AFP

'Tauba Tauba' fever grips Ranbir Kapoor as he shakes leg with Vicky Kaushal at Anant, Radhika's wedding ceremony
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding turned out to be a grand affair filled with a dash of entertainment.


From Kim Kardashian to John Cena, celebrities from across the world marked their presence at the much-awaited wedding of the year. Social media is flooded with pictures and videos from Anant and Radhika's nuptials and all the visuals clearly show that all guests have enjoyed themselves to the fullest.


In one of the viral clips, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen grooving with Vicky Kaushal on the latter's hit song 'Tauba Tauba' from the upcoming film 'Bad Newz'.


Ranbir came to the wedding with his wife Alia Bhatt. Both were dressed to the nines.

Alia opted for a pink coloured sari. She completed her look with maang tika, jhumka and a stunning neckpiece. Ranbir chose to wear a sherwani for the occasion.

Vicky attended the wedding with his wife Katrina Kaif. Katrina opted for a red sari with a golden border that she teamed up with a matching blouse. She looked gorgeous in an open-straight hairstyle. The 'New York' actor completed her look with golden jhumkas and a stunning neckpiece. Vicky, on the other hand, looked dapper in a sherwani with floral motifs and brown shoes.

The wedding celebration of Radhika with Anant Ambani took place at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Their 'Shubh Vivaah' will be followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and 'Mangal Utsav' or the wedding reception on July 14.

The high-profile wedding ceremony also saw the presence of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Smriti Irani, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday among others.

