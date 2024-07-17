Jamnagar holds a special place in the lives of Anant and Radhika Ambani given that their pre-wedding was held at the same place.

Anant and Radhika Ambani

Listen to this article Red carpet made of real flowers to welcome newlyweds Anant and Radhika Ambani in Jamnagar x 00:00

Newlyweds Anant and Radhika Ambani jetted off to Jamnagar, Gujarat, after wrapping up their massive wedding celebration in Mumbai. The couple received a grand welcome in their hometown, including a red carpet made with real flower petals laid outside the airport. They were greeted with great enthusiasm and hospitality by the locals.

Several videos surfaced online showing the people of Jamnagar greeting Anant and Radhika with the loudest cheers. One of the videos that touched everyone's hearts shows women, decked out in traditional sarees, welcoming Radhika by performing aarti and showering her with rose petals.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Both Radhika and Anant looked equally happy, and interestingly, the husband-and-wife duo were twinning in pink attire. Radhika kept her look simple in a pink suit, while Anant wore a pink kurta with an ethnic jacket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Jamnagar holds a special place in the lives of Anant and Radhika. Earlier in March 2024, the pre-wedding functions were held in Jamnagar. Anant's grandmother, Kokilaben Ambani, was born in Jamnagar, and it is the town where his grandfather Dhirubhai Ambani and father Mukesh Ambani's business had its origins.

At one of the pre-wedding functions, Radhika revealed that she and Anant grew up in Jamnagar. "This is where we grew up, where we became friends, where we fell in love, and where we built our relationship. This place has become part of our fondest memories, our deepest secrets, our loudest laughs, and the happiest times that we've had together as a family," she had earlier mentioned.

Anant and Radhika's grand wedding took place on July 12 and was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, socialites Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, and several Indian politicians. After the wedding ceremony, the Ambani and Merchant families hosted a blessing ceremony on July 13 and a reception on July 14. The blessing ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

They wrapped up the celebrations with a final reception on July 15 which was attended by Reliance employees. "Aap aaj khana khaakar jana.. Aur mujhe aur Radhika ko bahut saara aashirvaad deke jana..aur bas yehi aashirvaad deke jaan ki aapka parivaar bhi aage badhe aur hum bhi aage badhe..," said Anant n his speech.

(With inputs from ANI)