Astrologer Venu Swamy apologized after controversial remarks about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's marriage sparked backlash. Facing a legal warning and compelled by a court directive, he pledged to avoid public comments on actors’ lives

Venu Swamy pic/instagram

Listen to this article Venu Swamy issues an apology after making derogatory comment on Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita marriage x 00:00

Astrologer Venu Swamy, known for his controversial predictions, has issued a public apology after causing a stir with his remarks about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita’s engagement. Appearing before the Telangana Women’s Commission, he submitted a formal letter and promised to refrain from making public comments regarding actors’ private lives in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Women’s Commission warned him that making similar offensive comments again would result in severe legal consequences, issuing a stern warning to avoid such conduct in the future.

This development followed a viral video in which Venu Swamy predicted that the couple’s marriage would fail. According to his prediction, problems involving another woman would arise in Chaitanya and Sobhita’s relationship in 2027.

After receiving a wave of online criticism, he apologized and took down the original video, clarifying that his prediction regarding the couple was merely a continuation of previous forecasts. The uproar led to complaints from the Telugu Film Journalists Association and others. Although Swamy initially resisted appearing before the commission, a High Court directive compelled him to comply.

Venu Swamy's rise to fame

For the unversed, Venu Swamy shot to fame when his prediction about Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu became a reality. His forecast, made after their wedding, turned heads and sparked widespread discussion, especially following the couple's highly publicized divorce. This incident catapulted Swamy into the spotlight and significantly boosted his popularity.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita relationship timeline

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, who had been romantically linked for quite some time, kept their relationship under wraps until recently. The couple surprised fans by making their romance official with sudden engagement photos, followed by their wedding on December 4, 2024, after dating for two years.

The newlyweds recently shared glimpses of their first Pongal celebration together, delighting fans with heartwarming pictures. Sobhita posted a photo of a bonfire, captioned thoughtfully, followed by a charming mirror selfie. She also shared a sneak peek of the prasad, adding a traditional touch to the festivities.

Naga Chaitanya joined in, sharing a photo with his wife, captioned, "Panduga vibes with my Visakha queen." The image showcased the couple in elegant traditional attire, leaving fans in awe of their chemistry and festive spirit.