Chai store to lassi shop, check out inside video of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's dreamy wedding venue

Inside pic of the wedding venue. Pic/ Julia Hackman Chafé

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are now married. The couple tied the knot in a traditional Gujarati ceremony. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding venue was the Jio World Convention Centre. For the special day, the Ambanis managed to build out an entire world inside the convention centre. An inside video of the dreamy wedding venue is now out, and it looks so royal that we haven't seen anything like it before.

A content creator dropped an inside video of the place where we could see a Lassi Shop, Chai Store, Antique Shop, among others. While posting the video, the content creator wrote, "One of the coolest parts of the wedding—they built out an entire world inside the venue. Lassi Shop, Polki Shop, Chai Store, Antique Shop, etc. An entire world! It was like being a kid in Disney World. 🇮🇳"

The wedding festivities were meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding was a grand event with celebrities, business tycoons, and other famous personalities witnessing their union. The guests in attendance included international stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, "Calm Down" singer Rema, business tycoon Lee Jae-yong, and politicians Mamata Banerjee and Lalu Prasad Yadav, among others.

The opulent affair was a celebration of Indian culture, spirituality, and tradition on an unparalleled scale. The wedding decor theme was "An Ode to Varanasi," paying homage to the eternal city, its traditions, piety, culture, arts, and crafts, and Banarasi cuisine.

The Ambanis flew in one of the world's top chefs from Peru - Virgilio Martinez - whose restaurant "Central" ranked #1 in 2023, and had him cook this: pic.twitter.com/y0R1dohiMd — Archit Puri (@bantofu) July 12, 2024

Regarding its food menu, it was a lavish spread of Indian and world cuisines. From chaat to chai, it featured the culinary delights from one of the world's oldest living cities. Additionally, sweets, paan and mukhwas, kharik from Ahmedabad, chaat counters, malai toast and chai, lassi, and lemon tea brought a rich and varied food culture to Mumbai.

