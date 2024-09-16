Deepika and Ranveer are the epitome of couple goals. Their journey, as they balance their thriving careers, deep love for each other, and new roles as parents, is truly inspiring

In Pic: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh (Pic/Instagram)

The enchanting love story of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is a true fairytale that continues to captivate hearts. From their endearing public displays of affection to their seamless blend of career success and personal happiness, their journey is nothing short of magical. From their dreamy wedding to the joy of becoming parents, Deepika and Ranveer are the epitome of couple goals. Their journey, as they balance their thriving careers, deep love for each other, and new roles as parents, is truly inspiring.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela: The Beginning of DeepVeer

Their love story began on the sets of 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and inspired by Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet'. Despite early speculation about their relationship, they chose to keep their romance private.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram_Leela_ status_12 (@ram_leela__status_12)

The Romantic Maldives Proposal

In 2015, during a romantic Maldives getaway, Ranveer Singh surprised Deepika with a proposal, keeping the moment intimate and private for three years. Ranveer later shared on 'Koffee With Karan' in 2023 that he knew Deepika was 'the one' and had the engagement ring ready for a spontaneous proposal.

Their support for each other has been evident in countless ways. Ranveer has always been Deepika's biggest cheerleader, from attending her movie premieres to sharing heartfelt posts about her achievements. Likewise, Deepika has consistently stood by Ranveer, celebrating his successes and providing a strong support system through his highs and lows.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

DeepVeer’s Wedding Announcement

Following their acclaimed roles in 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat', the couple announced their wedding on 14 November 2018, expressing their gratitude to fans on Instagram. They celebrated their love with a breathtaking two-day wedding at Lake Como, Italy, blending Sindhi and Konkani traditions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

DeepVeer’s Parenthood Journey Begins

On February 29, 2024, Deepika and Ranveer joyfully announced their first pregnancy. On September 8, they welcomed their baby girl on Ganesh Chaturthi, bringing their little angel home yesterday. Their story is a beautiful testament to love, commitment, and the joy of new beginnings, marked by their unwavering support for each other and the perfect blend of their personal and professional lives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

DeepVeer’s Films Together

Deepika Padukone has done four films with her now-husband Ranveer Singh. Three of these films were directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ranveer and Deepika starred together in 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmaavat', and '83'. Apart from these four films, Deepika made a cameo appearance in Ranveer Singh’s film 'Circus'.