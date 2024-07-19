Shortly after the separation was announced, while Hardik was being praised for his 'strength,' many of the cricketer's fans began trolling Natasa

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

After months of rumours, Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya confirmed their separation on Thursday night. In a joint statement, they announced that they are no longer together, describing it as a "tough decision." They also said they will continue to co-parent their 3-year-old son, Agastya.

The news broke the internet, with 'Hardik Pandya Divorce' even trending on 'X'. However, shortly after the separation was announced, while Hardik was being praised for his 'strength,' many of the cricketer's fans began trolling Natasa.

Getting a divorce while a child is involved is a serious and sensitive topic, and no party deserves to endure incessant trolling for a mutual decision made.

While Natasa's comment section was turned off, many of these haters took to 'X' to share their disappointment.

However, few netizens rallied behind Natasa:

In a post, Natasa penned, "After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family."

She further wrote, "We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time."