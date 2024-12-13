Popular content creator and actor Viraj Ghelani who is known for his honest and relatable content and humorous sketches tied the knot with his fiance Palakh Khimavat on Thursday

Viraj Ghelani marries longtime girfriend Palakh Khimavat

Listen to this article 'Jawan' actor Viraj Ghelani marries his fiance Palakh Khimavat exactly a year after engagement x 00:00

Popular influencer and internet personality Viraj Ghelani took to his Instagram handle to share that he has tied the knot of marriage with his longtime girlfriend Palakh Khimavat. The couple posted adorable photos. Viraj is known for his humorous sketches, comedy videos, and relatable content made around everyday situations. He gained prominence through Instagram but later expanded his content to YouTube as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

He rose to fame through the YouTube channel FilterCopy and has also been a part of popular series like Little Things and What The Folks. The 34-year-old is an actor too, he was seen in Jawan, Govinda Naam Mera, and Jhamkudi. Viraj has also acted in some Gujarati films like What the Fafda starring Prateek Gandhi.

Palakh is a pastry chef and baker who runs her own business titled Healthy Mess. She customises healthy cakes and desserts and also provides vegan, sugar-free, gluten-free, and keto options to her customers. She also runs a private supper club Kuzala. Earlier, she worked at The Messy House India.

Viraj Ghelani shares pictures from his wedding with Palakh Khimavat

The couple married exactly a year after their engagement. On 12th December 2023, the couple got engaged. Their engagement was attended by friends Ayush Mehra, Yashaswini Dayama, and Mithila Palkar. Yesterday they shared photos from their wedding. Viraj captioned the post, "Happily married and still debating over A.C temperature settings for life!". Viraj looks smart in a black tuxedo and Palakh captures all eyeballs in a red shimmery saree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viraj Ghelani (@viraj_ghelani)

Fans and friends from the industry react to Viraj's wedding post

Many celebrities commented on their post, actress Soha Ali Khan wrote, "Congratulations!!! Wishing you both a long happy married life together". Influencer Agasthya Shah commented, "congratulations!!!", Litle Things fame Mithila Palkar commented, "CONGRATULATIONS, you guys!". Isha Talwar teased Visraj by commenting, "Congratulations Viraj ! Ab Jo set karega tu 22nd ko … lag raha hai mujhe Shaadi set coming up". Anupama actress Rupali Ganguly also wrote, "Congratulations stay blessed and happy forever".

Viraj had revealed on a podcast that they both met at a Garba event in 2019 and later Viraj sent her a friend request. The couple made their relationship official in 2020 as they both started posting cute pictures with each other.