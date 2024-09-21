Yashaswini on getting a “reality check” while attempting to lend voice to the songs in the musical show, Bandish Bandits

Yashaswini on attempts to sing for 'Bandish Bandits': I happily took that reality check

There is a vivacious charm to Yashaswini Dayama, who played a timid and sombre student in Delhi Crime (2019-22) after she gave her two bits on Adulting (2018-22). After voicing the character of Valeria Richards in Wastelanders: Doom, she will next be seen in Bandish Bandits. The Prime Video’s musical series is expected to return soon with its second season. “We finished shooting it a long time ago, but I don’t know when exactly it will be released. I have just been waiting,” shares Dayama. She plays a singer in the series, which also stars Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry.

With a visible passion for singing, as evident from her social media posts, Dayama was eager to lend her voice to the music in the show. However, she admits that singing wasn’t an option for her. “There are some very talented singers who I can’t match up to. I am not trained enough. I happily took that reality check. I was happy just being in the world of music,” she says. Initially, she believed that using her own voice would add authenticity to the role and had suggested it to the makers. “I tried my best. Every day, I’d ask if I could audition for the song. I gave it my all. However, the voices that have sung for me are very close to my own voice. It’s been cast really well.”

While waiting for Bandish Bandits, Dayama has also completed shooting for The Royals, a series featuring Zeenat Aman, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ishaan Khatter. “My character is paired opposite Viihaan [Samat], and it comes much later in the series,” she reveals.