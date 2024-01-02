Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor Gurbaxani on playing a pianist in the second edition of Bandish Bandits

Rohan Gurbaxani

Listen to this article Rohan strikes a chord x 00:00

It’s a busy and exciting time for Rohan Gurbaxani. With Kho Gaye Hum Kahan already at the back of his mind, he has moved on to his next project. The actor, who made his acting debut with the second season of Made in Heaven last year, is all set to feature in the upcoming edition of the romantic musical series, Bandish Bandits.

Gubaxani informs that almost 90 per cent of the shoot for Bandish Bandits 2 is over, and he plays a pianist, Ayan, in the season. Despite the time constraints, he learnt to play the piano. “I like surprising both the audience and me. The [makers] didn’t ask me to learn the instrument. In fact, they had a hand double to play the part, but I decided to learn. I wanted to jump into the deep end regardless of [the outcome], knowing it would lend authenticity to playing a musician,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gurbaxani learnt to play the piano in two weeks. Although he faced initial hiccups, practising continuously made matters better. “It was intense because you’re learning with both hands on the first day. My brain was fried [trying to coordinate]. That’s just one part of it. Apart from all the scene work, Ayan is a massive part of Tamanna’s [played by Shreya Chaudhry] storyline,” he adds.

Although he refused to divulge any more about the show, Gurbaxani hinted at the complexity of his character in the upcoming season. “It is a meaty role. It [will be] interesting to see his conflict over his choices and career.”