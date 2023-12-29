Siddhant Chaturvedi: My phone has been constantly ringing since ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ released

Siddhant Chaturvedi opens up about the response to his character Imaad that he has been getting ever since his film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ was released on Netflix

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi has been garnering a lot of praise for his latest release ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’. The film, which talks about urban loneliness through the eyes of 3 young adults in the city of Mumbai, has been talked about a lot for the brilliant way in which it explores such complex topics. Siddhant Chaturvedi has also spoken up about how much admiration he has been getting since the film hit Netflix.

The actor opened up about the response to his character Imaad that he has been getting ever since his film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ released on Netflix.

“My phone has been constantly ringing since the day before. The film was released sometime around 01:30 pm and since almost 04:00 pm my phone hasn’t stopped ringing. Initially, I wasn’t checking my phone as it was giving me anxiety, because there are so many messages to reply to. But the reactions are making me feel better,” Siddhant told Outlook.

Adding on to the kind of roles that he has played till now and how ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ is strikingly different. Siddhant Chaturvedi says, “Till now I have done characters who have been older than me and I wanted to play a character of almost my age and ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ has given me that chance with Imaad.”

With such a changeover, things must have been tough for Siddhant. “Playing this character was challenging and tough. It was a bit of a roller coaster because I never thought I would be able to justify something as a character which I haven’t gone through. I was a little scared of the standup bits. Those are difficult to perform,” concludes the young actor.

Directed by newcomer Arjun Varain Singh, who also co-wrote it with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the film chronicles the lives of three twenty-something friends, Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), as they explore the digital world and support one another in their search for authenticity amidst their virtual lives. Produced by Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and Tiger Baby’s Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, the film invites viewers to explore the complexities of online existence as a young adult.