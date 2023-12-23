Siddhant Chaturvedi recalled the time Shah Rukh Khan graciously invited him and his friends to Mannat for a party. He revealed how it sabotaged his friend's potential date

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is currently gearing up for the release of his Netflix film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. The 'Gully Boy' actor recently revealed that he and his non-film friends were once invited by Shah Rukh Khan to his house, Mannat, to party with him.

Talking about the incident in an interview with ETimes, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' actor Siddhant Chaturvedi said, "So my friend, Doggy, had a date one night and we were chilling at Soho House, and by chance, we met Mr Shah Rukh Khan there and everybody was struck by the way he is. But, he was very graceful. He met us, and he was like, 'Hey guys, why don't you come post this and chill at mine? Let's party at Mannat'. I was like, 'Sir, but I have my laundas [guys] with me.' And he said, 'Wo launde hain to hum bhi Jawan hai [If they are boys, I am also also young.]'. I was like, ‘Ok great.'”

"And then we all head to his place and his (Doggy's) date, it was her birthday that night. Just imagine her state of mind. And she enters, it's me, I am wishing her, and I am like, ‘Listen we are going to Mannat'. She was like, ‘What is happening?' And then Doggy is like ‘Bhai mera impression badh gya [I have successfully made an impression]'. And then we go there, and Shah Rukh Khan is wishing her and Shah Rukh Khan is talking to her. We wrapped up at around 4.35 am," Siddhant concluded.

Siddhant also shared how his friend, Doggy, thought he had a chance to ask out the girl whose birthday they were celebrating. "But I told him, ‘ Nahi Hoga’ and he was wondering why, so I I explained to him that on the very first date she met Shah Rukh Khan and how to top that. And sometime later, that’s exactly what happened, I felt like I sabotaged his date ( smiles)," said Siddhant revealing how meeting SRK sabotaged his friend's potential date.

Meanwhile, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' actor Siddhant Chaturvedi will be playing a character who is entrapped in the digital world of social media. The film directed by Arjun Varain Singh will be released on Netflix on December 26.