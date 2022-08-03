Siddhant Chaturvedi shares throwback picture from debut series 'Inside Edge'

In another picture, he shared a screenshot from his debut series 'Inside Edge Season 1' which showcases the actor from a top angle crossing the road while holding a bag on his shoulder

Siddhant Chaturvedi. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, on Tuesday, took a stroll down memory lane and dropped a throwback picture from his debut series 'Inside Edge Season 1'. Taking to Instagram, the 'Gully Boy' actor shared a couple of pictures, which he captioned, "Looking back at where it all started." In the first picture, the actor could be seen in a stylish look with messy hair, transparent glasses and in a maroon sweater, looking down to the ground. In another picture, he shared a screenshot from his debut series 'Inside Edge Season 1' which showcases the actor from a top angle crossing the road while holding a bag on his shoulder.

Siddhant made his acting debut with Amazon Prime video's first Indian Web series 'Inside Edge Season 1' alongside Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha and Tanuj Virwani in 2017. He was also part of the second season of the show. Soon after the 'Bunty aur Babli 2' actor shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons. "Look back, and smile at the journey so far" a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "May you have more success in life" followed by a bunch of red heart emoticons. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Siddhant was last seen in 'Gehraiyaan' alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. He will be next seen in a horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khattar, which is slated to release on November 4, 2022. Along with this, he will be also seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan' opposite Ananya Panday and Excel entertainment's next action thriller 'Yudhra'.

