Shah Rukh Khan recently attended producer Anand Pandit's 60th birthday bash in Mumbai and spoke highly of the producer and his family

Shah Rukh Khan and Anand Pandit. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Shah Rukh Khan says he would call up producer Anand Pandit when his films did not work, shares advice he got x 00:00

On December 21, a glittering bash celebrating veteran producer Anand Pandit's 60th birthday attracted the biggest stars in B-Town. It was no surprise then that King Khan was present despite his big release coinciding with his dear friend Anand Pandit's celebrations. Shah Rukh Khan showed up despite a hectic schedule to celebrate Pandit's special evening.

On the evening of Anand Pandit's 60th birthday, his autobiography was also launched. At the occasion, Khan took to the stage and addressed the crowd speaking about his association with the producer. In the night, at 12-1 am, he comes to visit me and we roam around Juhu. He doesn’t tell me, ‘this is my building, that is my building.’ Instead, in the two-kilometer drive, he tells me barring two to three buildings, all buildings are his (laughs). Our journey becomes easy,” Shah Rukh said. sharing an insight into the kind of bond they share.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My final relationship with him is he is my spiritual guru. His buildings, under the Lotus Developers, are so high-tech and modern. I was surprised when I saw … Once you get into these buildings, you feel like you’re in New York or London. They are so high-end and still so close to being like home — warm, beautiful and such ammenities,” he added, praising not only Anand but his family members too.

“Since he is a developer, he knows Vaastu well. Every now and then I call him home and tell him, ‘Sir, meri pichli waali picture chali nahi, kuch kar do.’ Anand sir would suggest putting up a mirror (or something auspicious). But fortunately, my movies are working,” Shah Rukh said in a fun manner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also attending the celebrations were the who's who of the industry — Kajol, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Parmeet Sethi, Tushar Kapoor, Abbas Mastan, Annu Kapoor, Milaap Zaveri, Pushkar Jog, among many others.

Since the birthday celebration coincided with the release date of 'Dunki', it was Khan's first public appearance since the release of the film. The movie marks his first collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani known for films like 'Munna Bhai MBBS, ' 3 Idiots', 'Sanju' and 'PK'. The film which also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in prominent roles opened to mixed reactions.