Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: First song 'Hone Do Jo Hota Hai' from Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi film released

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Makers of the upcoming drama film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' on Thursday unveiled the film's first track. Titled 'Hone Do Jo Hota Hai', the song features Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav. Taking to Instagram, Siddhant shared a glimpse of the song which he captioned, "Kick back, relax and say Hone Do Jo Hota Hai. Song out now."

Sung by Savera and Lothika, the song is penned by Javed Akhtar. Take a look:

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is a 'coming-of-digital-age' story about three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the world of social media. Set in Mumbai, this refreshing narrative of three friends is brought to life by the debutant director Arjun Varain Singh and the creative forces, known for exploring different facets of friendship, Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in collaboration with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' chronicles the lives of Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), through the very relatable journey of three best friends together navigating aspirations, relationships and emotions. Bringing their infectious energy from reel to real, the young and dynamic cast helped turn a wall on the bustling street in Mumbai into a vibrant mural capturing their friendship and inviting the crowds to join their journey as they kick off the promotions for the film.

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is set to arrive on December 26 on Netflix. Producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar describe the film as a love letter to friendships in the era of social media, saying, “It’s great to have an exceptional ensemble featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav beautifully capturing the pulse of this generation. Our film has found a perfect home on Netflix and we strongly believe that this film will resonate with audiences globally.’’

Apart from this, Siddhant Chaturvedi will also be seen in the action thriller film 'Yudhra'. Ananya Panday, on the other hand, will be soon making her digital debut with the upcoming series 'Call Me Bae'.