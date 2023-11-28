'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday to release on Netflix on December 26

Breaking News
Updated on: 28 November,2023 06:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

The film that celebrates the unadulterated essence of friendship, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', is scheduled for release on December 26, 2023

In Pic: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday

The film that celebrates the unadulterated essence of friendship, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', is scheduled for release on December 26, 2023. Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is a ‘coming-of-digital-age’ story about three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the world of social media.


Set in Mumbai, this narrative of three friends is brought to life by the debutant director Arjun Varain Singh and the creative forces, known for exploring different facets of friendship, Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in collaboration with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar. 


Bringing their infectious energy from reel to real, the young and dynamic cast helped turn a wall on the bustling street in Mumbai into a vibrant mural capturing their friendship and inviting the crowds to join their journey as they kick off the promotions for the film.


Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India shared, "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan marks Netflix’s second collaboration with both Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films. The film, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav, is a heart-warming coming-of-age story anchored in the universal emotion of friendship and lifelong bonds. It follows the unique lens of debut director Arjun Varain Singh telling a relatable story of aspirations, relationships and emotions in this digital age - double tapping on Netflix’s commitment to entertain the world with meaningful stories.”

Producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar describe the film as a love letter to friendships in the era of social media, saying, “It’s great to have an exceptional ensemble featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav beautifully capturing the pulse of this generation. Our film has found a perfect home on Netflix and we strongly believe that this film will resonate with audiences globally.’’

Producers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti share, “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan holds a special place in our hearts. The process of writing and collaborating on this story with Arjun was exciting. It’s a coming-of-digital-age film that will hopefully resonate with the younger generations.  We are committed to providing younger voices a platform to share original and fresh stories with audiences both locally and globally.”

