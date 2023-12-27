Breaking News
WATCH: Rumoured lovebirds Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur jet off for a New Year's getaway!

Updated on: 27 December,2023 10:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

New Year 2024: Eager to ring in the new calendar year, celebs have been flitting off to various locations to bring it in. On December 27, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, the rumoured lovebirds, were spotted at the Mumbai airport, presumably heading for a New Year's vacation

Pic Courtesy/ Viral Bhayani's Instagram video

New Year 2024: Eager to ring in the new calendar year, celebs have been flitting off to various locations to bring it in. Bollywood stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Ishan Khatter, and many other celebs were papped at the Mumbai airport. And now, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, the rumoured lovebirds, were spotted at the Mumbai airport, presumably heading for a New Year's vacation.


On Wednesday morning, Ananya Panday was seen at the Mumbai Airport dressed head to toe in casual attire. She aced the winter aesthetic in a beige sweatshirt, loose pants, and a checkered beige jacket. She opted for minimal makeup as she headed off to the entrance gate.

Aditya Roy Kapur wore a blue checkered shirt over a simple white tee, which he wore with beige pants and black sneakers. He also had on a baseball cap with dark sunglasses. The rumoured lovebirds did not make a joint appearance, but they have consistently been spotted at the airport around the same time!

Aditya Roy Kapur reviews 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'

On Monday, December 18, the rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were both papped outside a theatre as they headed in to watch the screening of the actress's upcoming Netflix release 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.' After watching the film, Aditya has shared his views about it.

Aditya Roy Kapur praised Arjun Varain Singh's directorial work and highly recommended everyone to watch it. He shared, "I loved loved loved the film. I highly recommend it. Everyone's character was so well etched out and everyone did their job so well. Lov. Lov. Do watch." Apart from Aditya, Vikramaditya Motwane, Chunky Pandey, and Ishaan Khatter, among others, attended the celebrity screening of the film, and all praised everyone for the hard work they have put in.

About Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the recently released 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. Directed by newcomer Arjun Varain Singh, who also co-wrote it with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the film chronicles the lives of three twenty-something friends, Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), as they explore the digital world and support one another in their search for authenticity amidst their virtual lives. Produced by Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and Tiger Baby’s Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, the film invites viewers to explore the complexities of online existence as a young adult. 

