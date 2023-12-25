Now, after watching the film, Aditya Roy Kapur has shared his views about Ananya Panday's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

In Pic: Aditya Roy kapur and Ananya Panday

Listen to this article Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: Aditya Roy Kapur 'highly recommends' rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday's film x 00:00

On Monday, December 18, the rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were both papped outside a theatre as they headed in to watch the screening of the actress's upcoming Netflix release 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.' Now, after watching the film, Aditya has shared his views about it.

Aditya Roy Kapur praised Arjun Varain Singh's directorial work and highly recommended everyone to watch it. He shared, "I loved loved loved the film. I highly recommend it. Everyone's character was so well etched out and everyone did their job so well. Lov. Lov. Do watch." Apart from Aditya, Vikramaditya Motwane, Chunky Pandey, and Ishaan Khatter, among others, attended the celebrity screening of the film, and all praised everyone for the hard work they have put in.

Ishaan Khatter while praising best friend Siddhant Chaturvedi's film said, "All three of them have bared their hearts out. It's so relevant, it's so topical... I think young people will connect to it."

Directed by newcomer Arjun Varain Singh, who also co-wrote it with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the film chronicles the lives of three twenty-something friends, Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), as they explore the digital world and support one another in their search for authenticity amidst their virtual lives. Produced by Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and Tiger Baby’s Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, the film invites viewers to explore the complexities of online existence as a young adult.

While talking about the film, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav, in a joint statement, said, “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan uniquely represents millennials and Gen Z, echoing their lives lived out both on social media and in the real world. It's a story that needs to be told, a story our generation will wholeheartedly connect with and we couldn’t be more proud to have been a part of it. The best part is that during filming, we immersed ourselves so deeply in our roles that our on-screen friendship seamlessly transformed into real camaraderie off-camera. We can’t wait for Netflix audiences around the world to discover our labor of love.”