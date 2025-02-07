Jeet Adani and Diva Shah have tied the knot in a grand wedding. Post their wedding, Gautam Adani took to his X account to share a few pictures on social media

In Pic: Jeet & Diva

Jeet Adani and Diva Shah have tied the knot in a grand wedding, and videos of the ceremony are all over the internet. The wedding, which took place in Ahmedabad, was a close-knit celebration. Though the videos and pictures were as grand as one could imagine, it was still an intimate affair. A video of their varmala ceremony has also gone viral on the internet. In the video, Diva can be seen walking toward the stage while Jeet cannot help but adore how beautiful she looks.

Jeet Adani and Diva Shah’s varmala celebration

As the couple came on stage, family members handed over varmalas to them. Moving forward, we could notice Jeet getting emotional as he put the garland around his lady love’s neck, followed by a beautiful flower shower. While Jeet wore a beige sherwani, Diva was seen wearing a beautiful red wedding lehenga.

परमपिता परमेश्वर के आशीर्वाद से जीत और दिवा आज विवाह के पवित्र बंधन में बंध गए।



यह विवाह आज अहमदाबाद में प्रियजनों के बीच पारंपरिक रीति रिवाजों और शुभ मंगल भाव के साथ संपन्न हुआ।



यह एक छोटा और अत्यंत निजी समारोह था, इसलिए हम चाह कर भी सभी शुभचिंतकों को आमंत्रित नहीं कर सके,… pic.twitter.com/RKxpE5zUvs — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) February 7, 2025

Gautam Adani shared pictures of newlyweds

Post their wedding, Gautam Adani took to his X account to share a few pictures on social media. While sharing the photos, he wrote, "With the blessings of Almighty God, Jeet and Diva tied the sacred knot of marriage today. The wedding took place today in Ahmedabad with traditional rituals and Shubh Mangal Bhaav among loved ones."

He further continued and apologized for not being able to invite everyone to the celebration as it was a private ceremony. Continuing, he wrote, "It was a small and extremely private function, so we could not invite all the well-wishers even if we wanted to, for which I apologize. I sincerely seek blessings and love from all of you for my daughter Diva and Jeet."

More about Jeet & Diva’s wedding

Jeet and Diva's wedding was a close-knit celebration. Before the grand event, there were a lot of speculations about their big day. Earlier reports suggested that Travis Scott, Honey Singh, and other high-profile celebrities were going to attend Jeet Adani's wedding. Names of more international stars, such as Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez, and Sydney Sweeney, were also said to be on the guest list.

The couple got engaged in a private ceremony in Ahmedabad in March 2023.