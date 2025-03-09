While Katrina Kaif gave Barbie-core vibes, Vicky Kaushal looked extremely dashing in an all-black outfit, leaving fans gushing over their favorite couple.

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Pic/Manav Manglani

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were snapped in Mumbai yesterday. Bollywood's most loved couple went out to attend Katrina Kaif's best friend, Karishma Kohli's wedding ceremony, and their chemistry has the internet buzzing. While Katrina gave Barbie-core vibes, Vicky Kaushal looked extremely dashing in an all-black outfit, leaving fans gushing over their favorite couple.

Katrina & Vicky Kaushal at wedding

A video that is now going viral shows Katrina and Vicky giving major couple goals as they were snapped coming out of the party. In the video, Vicky and Katrina were seen smiling and blushing as the paparazzi clicked them. Katrina can be seen wearing a stunning lilac strapless gown. The actress accessorized her look with a simple watch. With her hair left open, Katrina opted for a simple light makeup look. While Katrina looked like Barbie in this stunning gown, Vicky Kaushal was no less than Ken in a black three-piece suit.

The actor wore black pants and paired them with a matching T-shirt and a stylish blazer. With his hair styled in curls and a no-beard look, Vicky was making girls drool. The actor completed his look with matching shoes.

Fans react to viral video

As the video of them walking out hand-in-hand made its way to social media, fans started reacting to it. One wrote, "They look like a Disney prince and princess." Another comment read, "World’s best jodi, inhone patthar mein heera khoj nikala really." A third fan said, "Real Barbie doll is here with her Prince Charming." One of the comments read, “The way Vicky is protecting Katrina by holding her hand.” Another fan commented, “Look at how Vicky is so obsessed with Kat that he won’t let go of her hand.”

In the video, we can see Katrina and Vicky having a sweet conversation with Isabelle, and as they leave, Vicky gives a sweet goodbye hug to his sister-in-law.

Earlier, videos of the actress dancing at Karishma’s sangeet have taken over social media. From Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein to Sasural Genda Phool, Katrina was seen doing bridesmaid duties like a pro. For the sangeet ceremony, Katrina donned an ice-blue lehenga. On Friday, Katrina took to social media to share pictures from the wedding and pen a note for her best friend.