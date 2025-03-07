Vicky Kaushal named brand ambassador for Appy Fizz

Vicky Kaushal joins Parle Agro’s impressive brand ambassador lineup which also includes Alia Bhatt for Frooti and Varun Dhawan for Smoodh

Known for his unconventional choices and charisma, Vicky perfectly embodies an X-factor.

Parle Agro has appointed Indian actor Vicky Kaushal as the brand ambassador for Appy Fizz.

Known for his unconventional choices and charisma, Vicky perfectly embodies the X-factor, according to them, that sets Appy Fizz apart—distinctive, confident, and unlike anybody else.

Along with this partnership, Parle Agro has launched a new campaign, ‘The One, The Only,’ which reflects Appy Fizz’s individuality while channeling Vicky’s captivating personality.

A powerhouse performer with mass appeal, the Indian company believes Vicky mirrors the brand’s persona—effortlessly stylish, original, and always standing apart.

In their words, just as Appy Fizz redefined refreshment by pioneering the fruit-flavoured sparkling beverage category in India, Vicky Kaushal has carved a space in Indian cinema that is distinctly his own. Together, they represent an attitude that is commanding and unapologetically different.

Vicky Kaushal joins Parle Agro’s impressive brand ambassador lineup which also includes Alia Bhatt for Frooti and Varun Dhawan for Smoodh. Now, fondly referred to as 'Chhaava,' Vicky is winning hearts with his latest film, captivating audiences with his effortless style and gritty choices—just like Appy Fizz.

Conceptualised by &Walsh, the edgy new Appy Fizz television commercial, 'The One, The Only', redefines brand storytelling with its captivating narrative. Set in a high-stakes casino, the film puts Vicky Kaushal’s effortless swagger and risk-taking moves in the spotlight.

With pulsating music and slick choreography, it brings to life the exhilarating, larger-than-life experience that Appy Fizz delivers — bold, vibrant, and unforgettable. The campaign has launched across TV, digital and social media creating an impactful brand presence across all touchpoints, with a high-voltage out-of-home rollout set to follow.

Speaking on the announcement, Nadia Chauhan, joint managing director & CMO, Parle Agro, said, "Appy Fizz isn’t just another drink, it’s a one-of-a-kind experience. With its signature taste and fizz, it embodies confidence, individuality, and an aspirational spirit that connects with today’s generation. As we continue to evolve our brand narrative, Vicky Kaushal’s authenticity and energy add a dynamic new edge to our journey. With ‘The One, The Only,’ we’re celebrating what makes Appy Fizz distinct while reinforcing its place as the drink of choice for those who love to stand out and make an impression.”

Expressing his excitement, Vicky Kaushal said, “Appy Fizz has always been a brand with a bold and stylish personality. It’s been part of so many memories from my college days, especially those Rs 10 bottles that were a go-to with my friends. I’ve admired the brand for its originality, and I’m thrilled to now be a part of its journey. This campaign is all about owning your uniqueness, and that’s something I deeply connect with."