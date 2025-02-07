Kiara took to her Instagram and shared a video compilation of how things have changed in two years. The first half of the clip features her iconic entry at the wedding, while the second half shows Kiara recreating it in the most hilarious way

In Pic: Sidharth and Kiara

It’s been two years already! Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on February 7, 2023, and today marks two years of their wedding anniversary. The actress has posted the cutest and most hilarious wish there can be.

Kiara took to her Instagram and shared a video compilation of how things have changed in two years. The first half of the clip features her iconic entry at the wedding, while the second half shows Kiara recreating it in the most hilarious way.

Kiara Advani’s post on wedding anniversary

The second half of the video has Kiara pulling Sidharth Malhotra, who is standing on a gym vehicle. While sharing the video compilation, the actress attached it with a funny caption that reads, "How it started ➡️ How it’s going. Happy Anniversary to my partner in everything. Love you @sidmalhotra."

As soon as the actress dropped the video, fans started reacting to it. One user wrote, "Quite literally aajao 😂." Another commented, "Lol, this is soooo funny! You absolute cuties!" A third user wrote, "How it started vs how it's going 😂." Another comment read, "Happy wedding anniversary to both of you. Rock on, guys!"

Another fan wrote, "Happy 2nd Wedding Anniversary @sidmalhotra @kiaraaliaadvani. Big hug and love, SIDKI!"

About Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Love Story

The two became friends and got close while working on the film Shershaah. Their friendship blossomed into love, and eventually, they tied the knot in 2023.

They opted for a grand destination wedding at the Suryagarh Hotel, Jaisalmer, where only family members and close friends were present. After taking the saat pheres, Sidharth and Kiara posted adorable pictures from their wedding ceremony, writing, "Ab humari permanent booking ho gayi hai."

The two looked ethereal on their big day. Kiara wore a mesmerizing pink and gold embellished lehenga set. The gorgeous bridal outfit was paired with an assemblage of jewels and a beautiful yet blingy maang tikka.

On the other hand, Sidharth wore an ivory and gold bandhgala, heavily embroidered, along with a stole and turban. Their outfits were designed by Manish Malhotra, who was also a part of the couple’s wedding festivities.

Their wedding was the talk of the town—courtesy of their wedding video. The couple’s wedding video is what dreams are made of—it is nothing short of a fairytale.