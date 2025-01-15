Having completed over a decade in the Hindi film industry, Sidharth Malhotra has proved his mettle over the years and tasted overwhelming success as well as critical acclaim

Sidharth Malhotra Pic/Instagram

From the good-looking 'Munda Kukkad Kamal Da' to the iconic Captain Vikram Batra, a 'student' of Karan Johar has come a long way. Sidharth Malhotra, the bona fide Bollywood heartthrob celebrates his birthday on January 16. Having completed over a decade in the Hindi film industry, the actor has proved his mettle over the years and tasted overwhelming success as well as critical acclaim. On this special day, we trace his acting journey and take a look at his upcoming movies.

Sidharth Malhotra’s acting career so far

Sidharth made his screen debut along with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the Karan Johar directorial Student of the Year (2012). Unlike his two contemporaries, Sidharth's good looks hogged the limelight more than his acting chops back then.

Over the years, the Ittefaq actor has chosen films across genres -- from the romantic comedy 'Hasee Toh Phasee', and action-thriller Ek Villain to the family drama Kapoor & Sons and patriotic drama Aiyaary. The last named, however, failed to work at the box office.

In Karan Malhotra's Brothers, in which the actor shared the screen space with Akshay Kumar, the physical transformation of Sidharth grabbed the limelight. He changed his fitness regime, and diet, gaining at least 10 kgs.

However, the fame and adulation that Sidharth received with Shershaah was unlike any other film he has featured to date. After that, he made his web series debut with Indian Police Force and was last seen in Yodha which tanked at the box office.

Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming movies

In November 2024, Sidharth Malhotra announced his new film VVAN - Force of the Forrest, which is touted to be a folk thriller. The project will be made under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, and The Viral Fever (TVF). It will be released on Chhath 2025.

He will also be seen with Janhvi Kapoor in Dinesh Vijan's upcoming film Param Sundari. The film will be a cross-cultural love story set in the scenic backwaters of Kerala. Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari is set to release in theatres on July 25, 2025.

The story of Param Sundari revolves around a love story where two very different worlds collide--"North ka munda" meets "South ki Sundari".