Telugu actor Manchu Manoj has penned an adorable post for his daughter on the occasion of her first birthday on Wednesday

Picture Courtesy/Manchu Manoj's Instagram account

Listen to this article Manchu Manoj pens sweet birthday wish for her daughter x 00:00

Telugu actor Manchu Manoj has penned an adorable post for his daughter on the occasion of her first birthday on Wednesday.



Taking to Instagram, Manchu Manoj, who posted pictures of his wife and children along with him, wrote,”One year ago, our world became even more magical.We three became four. Four hearts. Four souls. One unshakable bond.Four pillars standing tall. a family built on love, strength, and forever.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manoj Manchu (@manojkmanchu)

“Deva Sena Shoba, our MM Puli! You’ve brought light, courage, and boundless joy into our lives. Wishing you only the best this life has to offer.

“Amma, me, and Dhairav Anna will protect you, always and always.Let’s build a life together that’s filled with wonder, wellness, and wild, beautiful dreams.Happy first birthday, our lioness. We love you more than words will ever hold.#MMpuli #DevaSenaShoba #OneYearOfMagic #OurLittleLioness #ForeverFour #DaughterOfStrength #FamilyOfFour #FirstBirthdayFeels”

Several people expressed love for his post including actors Sundeep Kishen and Mahat Raghavendra.

On the work front, Manchu Manoj will be seen in Teja Sajja’s ‘Mirai’. The unveiling of Teja Sajja’s warrior avatar, alongside Manchu Manoj’s enigmatic character wielding the mystical Black Sword had triggered huge excitement among fans of both actors.

In an earlier interview, Manchu Manoj, while commenting on his role in the film, had said, "Coming back to the industry with such a powerful and intriguing character has been both challenging and exhilarating. The Black Sword is a character that resonates with the strength and resilience that every hero should embody. I am overwhelmed with excitement to share this journey with my fans who have waited patiently for my return."

Ritika Nayak plays the female lead opposite Teja Sajja in this film, the screenplay of which has been penned by Karthik Ghattamaneni alongside Manibabu Karanam who has also penned the dialogues for this film.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever