Siddhartha Mallya and Jasmine

Siddhartha Mallya, son of businessman Vijay Mallya, married his longtime girlfriend Jasmine on June 23 in a private ceremony in London. Lalit Modi, the former Indian Premier League chairman, and Vijay Mallya attended the event.

The newlyweds are now honeymooning in Greece and have posted some beautiful photos from their trip.

On June 27, Siddhartha Mallya posted some amazing photos from their honeymoon on Instagram. They picked the beautiful island of Santorini, Greece, for their romantic trip. In one of the photos, Siddhartha snapped a picture of Jasmine enjoying cocktails by the beach.

The couple is also enjoying some sun after a swim, with Jasmine in a printed bikini and Siddhartha showing off his tattoos while shirtless.

About Vijay Mallya's son Siddhartha and Jasmine's nuptials

A few days ago, Siddhartha Mallya, son of Indian businessman Vijay Mallya, announced on social media that their 'wedding week has started.' Siddhartha has been dating his girlfriend Jasmine for a long time.

The wait is finally over for the couple, as they have now tied the knot. The new bride shared a sweet post confirming their marriage. Siddhartha Mallya has been eagerly waiting to marry his long-time girlfriend Jasmine, whom he proposed to on Halloween last year. After their engagement, they started preparing for their big day, and now they are finally husband and wife.

Siddhartha Mallya picked Frank Sinatra's "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" for his first dance with his wife, Jasmine. A video of the model-actor dancing with Jasmine has appeared online, showing the bride in a white gown and Sid in a sharp tuxedo. Jasmine is seen pulling Sid close and singing along to the song.

In addition to this video, there are photos of Siddharth and Jasmine posing with family and friends. Sid is also seen posing with his father, Vijay Mallya.

Siddhartha is the son of well-known businessman Vijay Mallya who is the former chairman of UB Group. He is an actor and model by profession. He was born in Los Angeles, California and was raised in London and the UAE He studies at the Wellington College and Queen Mary University of London. He then attended the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and began working as a model and actor. He has appeared in several films and television shows, including the sex comedy film Brahman Naman. He has also hosted an online video show and worked as a marketing manager for Guinness.