Updated on: 31 August,2024 12:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Actress Parineeti Chopra has shared a glimpse of her 'life lately', as she was holidaying in England, UK along with her husband and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Couple goals alert! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's cute pictures will make you swoon
Actress Parineeti Chopra has shared a glimpse of her 'life lately', as she was holidaying in England, UK along with her husband and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha. Taking to Instagram, Parineeti, who has 44.2 million followers on the photo-sharing application, shared a Reel video in which we can see a montage of unseen pictures and clips.



 
 
 
 
 
The video has a clip of Parineeti and Raghav attending the Wimbledon tournament. They are walking hand in hand in the video. There are sneak peeks of the beautiful buildings and structures of London, train and cycle rides, rivers and roads.

The post is captioned as: "Life lately... Exclusive content on snapchat".

A fan commented: "Couple goals are being set and how".

Another user said: "Love you 3000 both of you".

On the personal front, Parineeti had tied the knot with Raghav on September 24, 2023 in a private luxury hotel in Udaipur.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti had joined Yash Raj Films (YRF) as a public relations consultant. She then made her acting debut in 2011 YRF's romantic comedy 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl' starring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma.

She has then been a part of movies like 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Hasee Toh Phasee', 'Jabariya Jodi', 'The Girl on the Train', 'Golmaal Again', 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' and 'Mission Raniganj'.

Parineeti last featured as Amarjot Kaur in the biographical musical drama 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role.

It charts the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, Amar Singh Chamkila. The film is streaming on Netflix.

