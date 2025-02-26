Prajakta Koli wore a tilhari, which is a traditional Nepali necklace that is worn by married women, to honour her husband’s culture. Besides that, they also had a female pandit

Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal Pics/Instagram

YouTuber and actor Prajakta Koli, better known by her social media moniker 'Mostly Sane', tied the knot with her longtime beau Vrishank Khanal on Tuesday. Her wedding ceremony, held amidst the landscapes of Kajrat, was a beautiful and private affair with family and close friends. While the two did share mesmerising pictures from their special day, unseen videos and pictures show how the couple’s wedding had some unique moments.

Prajakta Koli's unique wedding moments

After exchanging sacred vows, the newlyweds took to Instagram and shared pictures from their dreamy wedding. For her special occasion, Prajakta opted for Anita Dongre's custom-made lehenga that featured palm trees. Vrishank, on the other hand, looked dapper in a nature-inspired Sherwani. Interestingly, Prajakta also wore a tilhari, which is a traditional Nepali necklace that is worn by married women, to honour her husband’s culture. The duo also opted for a female pandit, thus breaking stereotypes.

Prajakta and Vrishank’s dreamy wedding

In an interview with Vogue India, Prajakta shared, “I was away most of the time due to prior work commitments, so Vrishank handled a lot more than we had originally kept as our departments. He went for several recces and food tastings with our parents.”

“We told our family and friends that they could show up in pyjamas, for all we cared. We just wanted them to be well rested and enjoy,” she added.

Prajakta and Vrishank dated for several years and announced their engagement in 2023. The couple has been together since before Prajakta's rise to fame. “I was planning the proposal for a long time. We were on a camping trip to West Virginia with my sister and cousins based in the US. There’s a very scenic waterfall trail and I wanted to pop the question there. I tried to make it as discreet as possible,” said Vrishank.

Professionally, Prajakta Koli aka MostlySane was the sole YouTuber from India that Bill Gates welcomed at the Microsoft offices in 2023. Koli was also one of the six YouTubers invited to the WEF meeting in Davos. Additionally, she made her Bollywood debut in the Varun Dhawan-starring film ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo,’ and she is well-recognized for appearing in the Netflix series ‘Mismatched.’