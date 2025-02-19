Breaking News
ISIS module case: Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Mohammad Shoeb Khan
PM Modi holds talks with Amir of Qatar, says had 'very productive meeting'
Maharashtra extends deadline for affixing HSRP to April 30
Driver rams car into Mira Road residential society, injures security guards
Maharashtra cabinet approves anti-narcotics task force expansion
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Celebrity Life News > Weddings And Relationships News > Article > Prateik Babbars bride Priya Banerjee flaunts her minimalist mehendi for their wedding check out

Prateik Babbar's bride Priya Banerjee flaunts her minimalist mehendi for their wedding, check out

Updated on: 19 February,2025 07:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Prateik married Priya on Valentine's Day and shared a couple of pictures from their wedding ceremony

Prateik Babbar's bride Priya Banerjee flaunts her minimalist mehendi for their wedding, check out

Picture Courtesy/Priya Banerjee's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Prateik Babbar's bride Priya Banerjee flaunts her minimalist mehendi for their wedding, check out
x
00:00

Newlyweds Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee treated fans with some new pictures from their mehendi ceremony.


On Tuesday, the actor couple shared pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Mehendi #priyaKAprateik."


Prateik and Priya are twinning in red outfits. In one picture, they share a sweet kiss.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priya Banerjee (@priyabanerjee)

In another photo, Priya showed off her minimal mehendi with Prateik.

Netizens pour congratulatory comments and shower love with red heart emojis on the post.

Prateik married Priya on Valentine's Day and shared a couple of pictures from their wedding ceremony.

"I'll marry you in every lifetime #priyaKAprateik," their post read.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priya Banerjee (@priyabanerjee)

Adding to the grandeur, Prateik and Priya wore ethereal ensembles from a special collection by Tarun Tahiliani and Jewellery by Khurana Jewellery House. They were twinning in ivory and gold ensembles.

Prateik made his relationship with Priya official on Valentine's Day last year. He was previously married to Sanya Sagar, but they reportedly parted ways during the lockdown after tying the knot on January 23, 2019.

On the professional front, Prateik was recently seen in Khwaabon Ka Jhamela alongside Sayani Gupta.

The film features Prateik as Zubin, a finance whiz who is calculative about everything, and Sayani as Ruby, a spirited intimacy coordinator with a few tricks up her sleeve. It is directed by Danish Aslam.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

prateik babbar Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK