Actor Prateik Babbar tied the knot with Priya Banerjee on Valentine's Day in an intimate ceremony at his home in Mumbai. It was reported that the actor had not invited his paternal family for the ceremony, which has left them hurt. Prateik Babbar is veteran actor Raj Babbar's son from his first marriage to late actress Smita Patil. After Smita Patil passed away, Raj Babbar got married to Nadira Babbar and welcomed two kids - Aarya Babbar and Juhi Babbar.

‘Raj Babbar is very hurt’

Indian Express quoted Aarya Babbar stating, “Somewhere we as a family must have failed him.” He continued, “Papa is very very hurt. By doing this, Prateik has hurt his mother the great Smita Patilji as well. If he stops to think for a moment, he would know that his mother, whom he respects and loves so much, must be very hurt. Would she want this?”

He added, “We have always considered Prateik an integral part of the family. The doors of our hearts are always open to him. We hope he is happy in marriage and finds his niche as an actor. He has the genes of two great actors. I always believed he had the talent to be another Ranbir Kapoor. But somewhere he has gone astray. We fear someone is giving him wrong advice.”

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee’s wedding

Taking to their social media, Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee shared a series of stunning pictures from their intimate wedding. “I’ll marry you in every lifetime #priyaKAprateik", the post read. The couple chose to get married in the comfort of their own home in the presence of their closest family and friends. The wedding festivities included the haldi and mehendi ceremony before the pheras.

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee opted to wear ethereal ensembles from a special collection by designer Tarun Tahiliani for their special day, with jewelry by Khurana Jewellery House.

The bride looked gorgeous in an ivory and gold lehenga with intricate threadwork and embroidery. She paired her lehenga with a corset and a sheer dupatta. Her look was tied up with stunning kundan jewellery, including a maangtika, bangles, a choker-style necklace, and statement earrings. As for makeup, she decided to keep it on the lighter side.

On another hand, Prateik Babbar chose to wear a matching open sherwani, paired with a signature drape shirt and a classic dhoti set. He also added a layered pearl necklace as part of his look.

Before Priya Banerjee, Prateik Babbar was married to Sanya Sagar. The two got married in 2019 but decided to go their separate ways in 2023.