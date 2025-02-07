Priyanka Chopra Jonas pulled out all her Bollywood moves at her younger brother Siddharth Chopra and his bride Neelam Upadhyay's sangeet ceremony

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Listen to this article Inside videos: Priyanka Chopra brings out her Bollywood moves at brother Siddharth's sangeet, Nick Jonas sings Maan Meri Jaan x 00:00

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in Mumbai currently taking part in her younger brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding festivities. Siddharth who got engaged to Neelam Upadhyaya will be tying the knot this weekend. For the wedding festivities, Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas and her in-laws Kevin and Denies Jonas also flew to the city from America. On Thursday night the family celebrated the sangeet of Siddharth and Neelam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka Chopra brings desi girl energy on the dance floor

Inside videos from the sangeet ceremony see Priyanka Chopra dance with her sister-in-law Neelam Upadhyay. The actress can be seen dancing happily to hit Bollywood tracks including her song 'Darling' from the film '7 Khoon Maaf'.

Nick Jonas sang the song 'Maan Meri Jaan', his collab track with King. As Nick performed, Priyanka could be seen dancing to the song alng with her brother and other family members.

Take a look at the videos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patty Cardona (@jerryxmimi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patty Cardona (@jerryxmimi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patty Cardona (@jerryxmimi)

The Chopra family commenced the wedding festivities with Mata Ki Chowki, Haldi, and Mehendi. While Priyanka arrived with daughter Malti Marie and in-laws Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise Miller-Jonas well in advance for the ceremonies, Nick was able to make it only for the sangeet and the wedding.

Siddharth to marry Neelam on Feb 7

Siddharth Chopra will be tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Neelam Upadhyaya in a grand ceremony on February 7. Siddharth works as a producer, while Neelam is an actress who has appeared in several Tamil and Telugu movies. Her first film, which was supposed to release in 2010, got cancelled, but she debuted as an actress two years later in 'Mr. 7', a Telugu movie. She also stepped into Tamil cinema in 2013 with her debut in the film 'Unnodu Oru Naal'. Siddharth was previously engaged to Ishita Kumari and before that, he dated Kanika Mathur.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Priyanka is finally gearing up for her comeback to the Indian screens. She will star in SS Rajamouli’s untitled next with Mahesh Babu. On the Hollywood end, Priyanka is busy filming the next season of her series 'Citadel' also has other exciting projects lined up, including 'Heads of State' alongside Idris Elba and John Cena, as well as a role as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in 'The Bluff'. Apart from this, the 'Anuja' movie, which was produced by her, recently made it to the Oscars 2025 nomination list in the 'Live Action Short' category.