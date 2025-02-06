Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra stunned as they twinned in navy blue ethnic ensembles for Siddharth Chopra's sangeet ceremony as he is set to marry Neelam Upadhyaya

Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra. Pic/Yogen Shah

Singer Nick Jonas finally joined the pre-wedding festivities of his brother-in-law Siddharth Chopra in Mumbai. The 'Jealous' hitmaker was spotted alongside wife and parents at the sangeet ceremony on Thursday. Nick and Priyanka stunned as they twinned in navy blue ethnic ensembles. Watch the video below.

The Chopra family commenced the wedding festivities with Mata Ki Chowki, Haldi, and Mehendi. While Priyanka arrived with daughter Malti Marie and in-laws Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise Miller-Jonas well in advance for the ceremonies, Nick was able to make it only for the sangeet and the wedding.

Siddharth to marry Neelam on Feb 7

Siddharth Chopra will be tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Neelam Upadhyaya in a grand ceremony on February 7. Siddharth works as a producer, while Neelam is an actress who has appeared in several Tamil and Telugu movies. Her first film, which was supposed to release in 2010, got cancelled, but she debuted as an actress two years later in 'Mr. 7', a Telugu movie. She also stepped into Tamil cinema in 2013 with her debut in the film 'Unnodu Oru Naal'. Siddharth was previously engaged to Ishita Kumari and before that, he dated Kanika Mathur.

Priyanka teams up with Jonas Brothers for holiday movie

Priyanka Chopra is set to join her husband Nick Jonas and his brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas, for an upcoming holiday film. The project, which is expected to premiere on Disney+, brings the Jonas family together for a memorable 2025 holiday season. Filming for the untitled movie began on January 13 in Toronto. In addition to Priyanka and the Jonas brothers, the movie will feature Frankie Jonas, the youngest sibling of the Jonas family, and 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' star Chloe Bennet.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Priyanka is finally gearing up for her comeback to the Indian screens. She will star in SS Rajamouli’s untitled next with Mahesh Babu. On the Hollywood end, Priyanka is busy filming the next season of her series 'Citadel' also has other exciting projects lined up, including 'Heads of State' alongside Idris Elba and John Cena, as well as a role as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in 'The Bluff'. Apart from this, the 'Anuja' movie, which was produced by her, recently made it to the Oscars 2025 nomination list in the 'Live Action Short' category.