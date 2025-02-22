On Friday, Shibani posted adorable pictures with Farhan from their anniversary celebration on Instagram and wrote a heartwarming message

Picture Courtesy/Shibani Dandekar's Instagram account

Listen to this article Shibani Dandekar shares glimpses from third wedding anniversary with Farhan Akhtar x 00:00

Actor Shibani Dandekar shared a heartfelt anniversary note for her husband Farhan Akhtar with adorable pictures.

On Friday, Shibani posted adorable pictures with Farhan from their anniversary celebration on Instagram and wrote a heartwarming message that read, "Happy 7 and 3! You have made me happier than I ever thought I could be @faroutakhtar I love more than you will ever know ..."

From enjoying a drive to going to a gym together, she shared it.

In one of the pictures, Shibani and Farhan can be seen cutting an anniversary cake and posing with a piece of cake.

There was another adorable click of the couple where they were posing with the sunset.

Bollywood celebrities extended heartfelt anniversary greetings in the comment section.

Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Happy anniversary guys."

Zoya Akhtar commented, "Happy anniversary."

"Happy happy you 2", Farah Khan wrote.

"Blessed be you two," Saba Azad commented while Patralekhaa said, "Happy Anniversary."

Farhan and Shibani, who dated for almost three years, tied the knot at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family members on February 19, 2022.

Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. The two got married in 2000 and parted ways in 2017. They are parents to two daughters Shakya and Akira.

On the professional front, Farhan Akhtar is all set to release one of his most anticipated projects, 'Superboys of Malegaon.'

Earlier, he shared the trailer of the upcoming film on his Instagram account, giving fans a sneak peek into its compelling storyline.

'Superboys of Malegaon', which Farhan is producing alongside Zoya Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, is directed by Reema Kagti.

The film follows the journey of Nasir Shaikh, an aspiring filmmaker from the small town of Malegaon, as he pursues his dream of making movies with his friends despite numerous obstacles.

Starring Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora, the film is inspired by a true story and highlights the struggles and triumphs of three friends who, unable to afford to go to Mumbai, work together to make their dream of filmmaking a reality.

The movie will be released in theatres on February 28.

