Picture Courtesy/RajKummar Rao's Instagram account

Actor Patralekhaa on Thursday turned a year older. Marking her birthday special, her loved ones penned heartfelt wishes for her on social media.

"Happy birthday my love @patralekhaa I Love You (red heart emoji)," Patralekhaa's husband and actor RajKummar Rao wrote on Instagram. He also shared an adorable picture with his love. Have a look

The couple tied the knot on November 15, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh. They worked together for the first time in Patralekhaa's debut Bollywood film 'Citylights' in 2014.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the couple recently launched their own production house, KAMPA Film. The name KAMPA holds personal significance, as it combines the initials of their mothers' names, paying tribute to them.

"We've always believed in the power of storytelling," said Patralekhaa. "With KAMPA, we're looking forward to sharing these stories with the world."

Rajkummar Rao added, "For Patralekhaa and I, KAMPA is a natural extension of our love for cinema. We've always believed in the magic of storytelling, and KAMPA gives us the chance to bring stories we care about to life. We're excited to take this step together."

