Rajkummar Rao is a proud husband as he cannot stop gushing about Patralekhaa's work in the recently released show 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack'. He penned a long note for his wife. Check out

Still from IC 814

Listen to this article Rajkummar Rao is reading reviews of wife Patralekhaa's show 'IC 814' with pride: 'Nobody deserves this more than you' x 00:00

Rajkummar Rao has won hearts of his fans with his latest post The actor penned a long note praising his wife Patralekhaa for her work on the recently released show 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack'. The actress essayed the role of an air hostess in the series that narrates the story of the plane hijack that departed from Kathmandu on December 24, 1999 and was on its way to Delhi. However, the flight was hijacked by 5 people who forcibly took the plane to Kandahar, Afghanistan where the Indian government had to let go three terrorists from prison to release hostages.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show directed by Anubhav Sinha has a stellar cast including Vijay Varma, Dia Mirza, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Kumud Mishra, Arvind Swamy, Manoj Pahwa among others. However, for Rajkummar it is his wife Patralekhaa's act that stood out like a shining star. He took to his social media handle to shower praise on Patralekhaa's work.

He first took to his Instagram stories to register his reaction on the show. 'You're magical in the show. Undoubtedly one of the finest performances in the show #IC814 Reviews bhi yahi bol rahe hai. So proud of you my love. @patralekhaa @anubhavsinhaa sir, what a brilliant show. I was totally hooked to it from first frame to the last frame.Bahut zyada accha".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Rao also dropped a post with pictures of Patralekhaa from the show and wrote, "My dearest @patralekhaa My heart is filled with pride seeing you getting so much love for your performance in #IC814 where some reviewers said your performance shines the most in the show or yours is their favourite performance in the show."

He further spoke about her determination and passion and how he could not wait to see her upcoming projects. "I’ve seen you working so hard, in these last couple of years, shooting and then not shooting for months and then shooting 2 things back to back. I’ve always had this immense faith in you and I knew it was just that one right piece of work where people would notice you and your talent and would shower all their love and praises on you. It started with #CityLights where you were the best thing in the film and now #IC814. #Phule and #GulkandaTales are yet to release where you are phenomenal again. Your Grit and Passion for your work is truly inspiring my love and nobody deserves this more than you. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Cherish this moment. I Love you ❤️Your proud Husband," he wrote.