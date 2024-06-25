Sidhartha Mallya-Jasmine Wedding: The couple had a Christian wedding that was followed by a traditional Hindu wedding

Inside Sidhartha Mallya's wedding

Sidhartha Mallya-Jasmine Wedding: Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi attend, see inside pics and videos

Vijay Mallya's son Sidhartha Mallya tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Jasmine. On Saturday, the couple tied the knot and pictures and videos from their wedding ceremony has been doing the rounds on social media. Vijay Mallya, who is a fugitive in India, was also spotted attending and celebrating his son's wedding. Lalit Modi, who is also absconding from India, was spotted at the wedding.

Jasmine quickly shared their first picture after the wedding on her Instagram stories. The photo shows her wedding ring as she holds Sid’s hand, giving a glimpse of her beautiful white wedding gown while Sid wore a black tuxedo. She captioned the image "Forever" and tagged Sid.

The couple had two styles of wedding- a Christian styled white wedding and a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. For the latter, the duo donned traditional fits and embraced the culture. Siddhartha was dressed in a blue kurta-pajama set, looking stylish with matching churidar pajamas. The sherwani came with a Chinese collar, a front zip closure, and intricate gold sequin design. The bride on the other hand looked gorgeous in a sleeveless velvet blouse paired with a floral lehenga choli.

Sidhartha and Jasmine's first dance:

On June 25, videos surfaced of Sidhartha Mallya holding his new bride close and slow dancing to the forever romantic song 'Can't take my eyes off of you'. The couple were seen smiling ear to ear as they revelled in the love surrounding them on the special day.

Sidhartha had proposed to Jasmine on Halloween 2023 and shared two pictures to make the announcement. In one of the pictures, he is seen kneeling and proposing to Jasmine who is seen wearing a witch costume. The second photo showed the happy couple with Jasmine flaunting her engagement ring.

About Sid Mallya:

Sidhartha, is the son of well-known businessman Vijay Mallya who is the former chairman of UB Group. He is an actor and model by profession. He was born in Los Angeles, California and was raised in London and the UAE He studies at the Wellington College and Queen Mary University of London. He then attended the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and began working as a model and actor. He has appeared in several films and television shows, including the sex comedy film Brahman Naman. He has also hosted an online video show and worked as a marketing manager for Guinness.