Former actor Sahil Khan best known for his films 'Style' and 'Xcuse Me' is now a married man. He tied the knot with Milena Alexandra in a stunning ceremony hosted at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Khan took to his Instagram handle to share pictures from the wedding ceremony which was conducted as per Christian rituals.

Sahil Khan marries 21-year-old Milena

The former actor took to his Instagram handle to share pictures with his wife. For the ceremony, Milena wore a white dress while Sahil wore a black suit. Sharing the post, Sahil wrote, "Just got married with my baby (red heart and ring emojis)."

In another post, Sahil shared a video of Milena during her photoshoot at their wedding venue. He wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day (heart with arrow and ring emojis)."

In an earlier post, Sahil gave a peek into the wedding venue decorated with flowers, their cake and the dinner table set up for the guests.

He wrote, "Finally Got Married Thanks For The Wishes Happy Valentines Day To All The Lovers May All Of You Find Love Happiness & Success in This Life… OneLife. #mashallah. Location World’s Tallest Building #burjkhalifa."

Sahil Khan on age gap with his wife

At 21, Sahil's wife is 27 years younger to him. Taking to Hindustan Times about his wife and their age gap, Khan had said, "Milena’s age is 21 and she is from Belarus, Europe. She was a student and just finished studying. It’s a positive feeling. Now I know why people get married. I am full of emotions right now. She is very intelligent but also sensitive because she is quite young. We have a lot of differences in our ages. She is much more mature mentally than many other 21-year-olds and also very calm in nature".

About Sahil Khan

Sahil Khan is an actor, fitness icon, and entrepreneur, best known for his work in the Hindi film industry. Born in Kolkata, the actor started his career in 2001 and rose to prominence for his role in his debut film ‘Style’. The film became a box office hit. Later, he went on to receive fame after he appeared as one of the leads in Xcuse Me, the sequel to his debut film.

Now, as per reports, Sahil is planning to make a comeback. Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan's yet-untitled film will go on floors soon and will launch a new heroine. The film will be shot extensively in Abu Dhabi and will have four tracks that promise to top the chartbuster list and break all records.