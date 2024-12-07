Popular YouTuber Triggered Insaan, known for posting roasting videos, reviewing content on social media, and live gaming, gets engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Ruchika Rathore

Triggered Insaan shares pictures of his engagement with Ruchika on Instagram

Big Boss OTT fame Abhishek Malhan's brother gets engaged, Ashish Chanchlani feels 'FOMO'

Popular YouTuber Nischay Malhan, aka Triggered Insaan, surprised everyone by sharing his engagement pictures with his girlfriend, Ruchika Rathore, on Instagram. The content creator posted several pictures with his fiance, Ruchika, and captioned them "Engaged," adding an engagement ring emoji. Ruchika was all dolled up in a white lehenga with pearl and mirror embellishments, while Nischay opted for a black sherwani with golden embroidery. The couple looked amazing, and the pictures also show Nischay going down on one knee to pose with Ruchika

Professional lives of Nischay Malhan and Ruchika Rathore

Nischay runs two YouTube channels. he became popular through his first channel 'Triggered Insaan' where he makes reaction videos, reviews content, makes videos on everyday situations, and roasts people in popular media. He also has a live game streaming channel known as 'Live Insaan'. Whereas, Ruchika is a video editor who edits content for Nischay's mother Dimple Malhan.

Several fans and well-wishers congratulated the to-be-couple. Popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani also congratulated the couple by sharing the post on his story. Ashish wrote, "Truly a match made in heaven". The actor further wrote,"apne ko full FOMO ho raha ab", hinting at that now only two bachelors are left from the earlier trio. Popular cringe reviewer Adit Minocha commented, "Congratulations. I’m so happy bhai". Famous YouTuber Thugesh popularly known by his Instagram username @maheshkeshwala commented, "Congratulations". YouTuber Pragati Verma also commented, "Congratulations". Gaming creators Mayur and Anshu Bisht also commented. Mayur wrote, "Ohoo... congratulations brother.. finally kajukatali mil gayii". Anshu commented, "Congratulations Bhai".

Nischay's Brother Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan shared a series of posts

Nischay's brother Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insaan, famous for participating in Big Boss OTT, also shared an adorable story for the new couple. Abhishek also shared some unseen family photos from the function and captioned the post, "Finally". His whole family can be seen in the photos.

The Big Boss OTT contestant also shared a reel featuring a 'get ready with me' for his brother's engagement. The Youtuber captioned the reel "GRWM for Veere di Engagement"

Nischay also shared a new video on his YouTube channel soon after marriage. The video also features Ruchika and his family members. The video is titled, "Whatever Ruchika Can Draw, I Buy For Her".