Delhi-based art collector and philanthropist Shalini Passi has become the internet's new obsession, courtesy of Netflix's reality show Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. She is now set to entertain the audience once again by entering the popular television reality show Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan. The news was confirmed by Shalini herself, who shared a video on Instagram.

Shalini Passi on overcoming her fear of cameras

In the video that is doing rounds across social media, Shalini Passi says, “I am very excited to enter the Bigg Boss house. Me and my friend Mac (her Judith Leiber handbag in the shape of a parrot) are going inside the house. For me, being in front of a camera is a very new thing because before 2018 I had a camera phobia. I used to get very scared. I used to run away which is why there were no pictures. Falling in love with the camera is a very new thing for me.”

Shalini Passi is drawn to people who are sad or angry

She further added, “My friends would jokingly say that I should be the leader of Bigg Boss. 'You will give them good training and discipline them'. If I feel something is wrong I will surely tell them because it will be for their benefit eventually. I pick people's vibrations. I am drawn towards people who are very sad or angry because I feel like healing them. Once I step inside the house, I will do some activities, and do some fun things. Since there are a lot of youngsters it will be fun. Ab toh bahut mazaa aane wala hai."

Who is Shalini Passi?

Shalini Passi is a Delhi resident who is an artist, art collector, and philanthropist. She is also the founder of MASH, an organisation that brings the world of art, architecture, craft, design, and fashion closer. She is married to Sanjay Passi, chairman of Pasco Group, a dominant name in Tata Motors-certified dealerships in North India. They have one son named Robin. The three live together in their plush 20,000 sq ft palatial home in New Delhi.