Delhi-based art collector and philanthropist Shalini Passi, who has become the internet's new obsession, rose to fame as the new entrant on Netflix's reality show Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. She is now set to entertain the audience once again by reportedly entering the popular television reality show Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan.

Shalini Passi to enter Bigg Boss 18

The star wife is garnering all the attention for her one-of-a-kind personality and having her on Bigg Boss 18 will be a treat for the audience. A source informed ETimes, “Shalini has a magnetic presence and commands attention wherever she goes. Her entry is sure to being a mix of glamour, intrigue, and unpredictability to the house, shaking up the existing dynamics and intensifying the ongoing drama."

Who is Shalini Passi?

Shalini Passi is a Delhi resident who is an artist, art collector, and philanthropist. She is also the founder of MASH, an organisation that brings the world of art, architecture, craft, design, and fashion closer. She is married to Sanjay Passi, chairman of Pasco Group, a dominant name in Tata Motors-certified dealerships in North India. They have one son named Robin. The three live together in their plush 20,000 sq ft palatial home in New Delhi.

From her personal wardrobe to the idea of using only natural remedies to enhance her beauty, Shalini has formed a fanbase with her idea of self-love. She has a team of women who take care of her day-to-day activities at home including instructing kitchen staff on meal preparation for the day to scheduling all her classes for lessons like singing and scuba diving.

About Bigg Boss 18

Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the show featured Chaahat Pandey, Shrutika, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, Tajinder Bagga, Shilpa Shirodkar, Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Sara Arfeen Khan, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Kashish Kapoor, Yamini Malhotra and Eden Rose as contestants.

The show, which began on October 6, did not have any eviction on the "Weekend Ka Vaar". Contestants who walked towards the exit door include Alice Kaushik, Muskan Bamne, Gunratan Sadavarte, Nyrraa M Banerji, Shehzada Dhami, Hema Sharma, Arfeen Khan, and Aditi Mistry.